Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, stands on stage next to his son, Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins, during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The moment highlights a shared commitment to service between father and son as they continue their Army careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9648482
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-GH321-6504
|Resolution:
|4950x3300
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.