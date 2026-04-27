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    U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony

    FORT KNOX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, stands on stage next to his son, Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins, during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The moment highlights a shared commitment to service between father and son as they continue their Army careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9648482
    VIRIN: 260416-A-GH321-6504
    Resolution: 4950x3300
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony
    U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony
    U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony

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    USAREC
    Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion
    USARD
    ArmyRecruiters
    retention and recruiting college
    armyrecruting

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