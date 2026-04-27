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Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, stands on stage next to his son, Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins, during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The moment highlights a shared commitment to service between father and son as they continue their Army careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)