Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, delivers remarks as a guest speaker to the Army's newest recruiters during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He emphasized the importance of leadership, discipline and mentorship as the next generation of Army recruiters begins their careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)