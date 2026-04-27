Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, delivers remarks as a guest speaker to the Army's newest recruiters during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He emphasized the importance of leadership, discipline and mentorship as the next generation of Army recruiters begins their careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9648467
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-GH321-6955
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.