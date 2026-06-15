Full circle in service: A legacy in uniform continues as father, son serve together in Recruiting

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman | Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, stands on stage next to his son, Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins, during a U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College graduation ceremony April 16, 2026, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The moment highlights a shared commitment to service between father and son as they continue their Army careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Holman) see less | View Image Page

Leaders, instructors, peers, and families gathered to honor Soldiers finishing one of the Army’s accredited courses by the Army Quality Assurance Office. The RRC prepares noncommissioned officers to represent the Army in communities across the country, focusing on adaptability, communication and leadership. For many, graduation is the start of a new role, where they help shape the Army’s future.

Among those graduates stood Staff Sgt. Rayquan J. Hawkins, whose accomplishments during the course set him apart from his peers.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Michele Pena, RRC instructor, not only did he successfully complete the course, but he also earned Distinguished Leader honors and made the Commandant’s List, achievements that reflect consistent excellence in both performance and leadership throughout his RRC cycle. His promotion to staff sergeant, conducted during the same ceremony, symbolized both recognition of past performance and trust in his future potential as a leader.

His father, Command Sgt. Maj. Isaiah T. Hawkins, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion command sergeant major, served as the guest speaker.

“I’m just so proud of him,” Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins said. “He never stops impressing me. I’m always wondering what he’s going to do next.”

This moment extended beyond a single day event. It represented years of mentorship, discipline and a shared sense of service. For the Hawkins family, military service is more than a career; it is a way of life shaped by strong values and real experiences.

“I mirrored the Army values at home,” Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins said. “Values like loyalty, duty, respect and honor – what we do in uniform doesn't work if we don’t live it at home. Those values are the foundation of how we treat each other as a family.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins lives out these values each day to guide all his children. His leadership at home matched what he expected in uniform – teaching accountability, integrity and commitment from the start. This approach made service something his family both respected and understood.

That influence became even more evident when his younger son, Pvt. Josiah J. Hawkins, enlisted in October 2025, further continuing the family’s legacy.

“My kids grew up in an Army life,” Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins said. “He was looking at other options, but I knew the whole time that he was going to join the service.”

Despite the weight of his father’s rank and reputation, Staff Sgt. Hawkins approached attending the RRC focused on learning, improving and earning his place. Within the structured and demanding environment of the course, success is not given; it is developed through performance, adaptability and resilience.

“He was a little nervous at first, asking me questions,” Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins said. “But I didn’t tell him anything. He had to figure it out on his own. He’s a Soldier like everyone else. He had to get it out the mud.”

Within the classroom, instructors quickly identified Staff Sgt. Hawkins’ leadership qualities. Sgt. 1st Class Michele Pena, RRC instructor, who worked closely with the class, observed Staff Sgt. Hawkins’ ability to step into leadership roles early and maintain them throughout the course.

“He has the potential to be a great leader, 100%,” Pena said. “By week three, going into week four, he became my class leader, and given the right opportunities, he will excel.”

As class leader, Staff Sgt. Hawkins was responsible for maintaining accountability, fostering cohesion, and ensuring the success of the entire group, responsibilities that mirror the expectations of a staff sergeant in operational units.

His peers recognized that impact as well. Staff Sgt. Michael Belendes described how his presence elevated the overall performance and morale of the class.

“He came into this course very motivated and willing to learn,” Belendes said. “Just seeing that drove the motivation up within the class.”

That kind of influence is critical in a training environment where success often depends on teamwork and shared commitment.

“He’s very humble,” Belendes said. “And he’s a strong leader. He has the character to be a great leader.”

For Staff Sgt. Hawkins, the ceremony was more than a career milestone. It was a personal moment shaped by years of hard work and sacrifice. Both graduation and promotion were important, but sharing the day with his father made it truly special.

“I’d say they’re both equal,” Staff Sgt. Hawkins said. “But the promotion is more important to me because my dad hasn’t been able to be at my other promotions due to both our offset timelines.”

This time, their service schedules lined up so father and son could stand together, not only as family but also as leaders in the same field.

“For him to be able to be here, to see me get promoted and promote me, that means a lot,” Staff Sgt. Hawkins said.

Celebrating several achievements in one ceremony made the moment both overwhelming and rewarding.

“It was breathtaking,” Staff Sgt. Hawkins said. “I graduated, got promoted, got Distinguished Leader (honors), and Commandant’s List all at one time. And he (my dad) got to see all of that. I’m pretty sure he’s really proud of me. I’m proud of myself as well.”

For Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins, maintaining composure in that moment required balancing the expectations of his position with the emotions of a father witnessing a defining milestone in his son’s life.

“Promoting any Soldier is amazing,” Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins said. “But when it’s your actual child, it hits a little different. You’re trying to keep professionalism, but you want to smile; you want to hug them. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The ceremony also marked a significant moment in the Hawkins family’s history at Fort Knox. Years earlier, Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins served as an instructor at the RRC, contributing to the development of future Recruiters. During that same period, his son began his own Army journey nearby, enlisting in the Army soon after from Fort Knox High School, creating a connection that would come full circle years later.

“It’s bringing it full circle,” Sgt. 1st Class Pena said. “Closing the loop for their family legacy.”

Looking forward, their legacy will continue in a new way. For a while, both father and son will serve in the same command, in the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, which is rare and highlights their shared commitment to service.