EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

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A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 explains X-Ray diagnostic and interpretation techniques to Philippine Coast Guard EOD technicians as part of exercise Balikatan 2026 in Cebu, Philippines, April 28, 2026. EODMU 5 worked with Philippine Naval Special Warfare Force, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Army EOD technicians to conduct counter improvised explosive device drills. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)