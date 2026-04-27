EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

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A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 leads a counter improvised explosive device (IED) training with a Philippine Coast Guard EOD technician as part of Balikatan 2026 in Cebu, Philippines, April 28, 2026. EODMU 5 worked with Philippine Naval Special Warfare Force, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Army EOD technicians conducting various scenario-based IED drills. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)