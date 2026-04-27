EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

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A Philippine Coast Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician conducts a counter improvised explosive device training led by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 as part of exercise Balikatan in Cebu, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)