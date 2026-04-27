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    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26 [Image 5 of 6]

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    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    A Philippine Coast Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician conducts a counter improvised explosive device training led by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 as part of exercise Balikatan in Cebu, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9647611
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-NN671-1106
    Resolution: 6707x4471
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26 [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26
    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26
    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26
    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26
    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26
    EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

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    TAGS

    #EODMU5
    #Balikatan
    #ShoulderToShoulder
    #CTF75
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

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