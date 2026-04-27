EODMU 5 technicians train Philippine Navy, Army and Coast Guard EOD teams at BK26

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A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 shows a Philippine Army EOD technician an improvised detonator during a counter improvised explosive device training as part of exercise Balikatan 2026 in Cebu, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)