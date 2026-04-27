The West Virginia National Guard’s Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise & Laboratory is a uniquely innovative and globally influential joint multinational training program, innovation laboratory, and U.S. Special Operations Forces training platform headquartered out of Camp Dawson, West Virginia. Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steve Nordhaus attended his first RR IWX & Laboratory Distinguished Visitors Day on April 22, 2026, at the invitation of WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, and Ridge Runner Program Director, Col. Tyler Vaughn. (U.S. Army National Guard phot by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces and television screens.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 22:06
|Photo ID:
|9647226
|VIRIN:
|260422-Z-QC446-1146
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.