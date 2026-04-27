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    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform [Image 11 of 22]

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    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard’s Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise & Laboratory is a uniquely innovative and globally influential joint multinational training program, innovation laboratory, and U.S. Special Operations Forces training platform headquartered out of Camp Dawson, West Virginia. Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steve Nordhaus attended his first RR IWX & Laboratory Distinguished Visitors Day on April 22, 2026, at the invitation of WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, and Ridge Runner Program Director, Col. Tyler Vaughn. (U.S. Army National Guard phot by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9647223
    VIRIN: 260422-Z-QC446-1108
    Resolution: 3886x2591
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

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