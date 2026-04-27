The 27th Special Operations Wing holds a ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw is remembered as the event that led directly to the establishment of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9646981
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TU873-1105
|Resolution:
|4204x2808
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.