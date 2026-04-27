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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw [Image 1 of 4]

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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, delivers a speech at the ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage rescue mission that ended in failure in 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9646977
    VIRIN: 260424-F-TU873-1047
    Resolution: 3714x2481
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw
    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

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