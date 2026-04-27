Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, delivers a speech at the ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage rescue mission that ended in failure in 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)