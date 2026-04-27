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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw [Image 2 of 4]

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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Two base honor guardsmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing salute a wreath laid during a ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The ceremony honors the sacrifice of five Airmen and three Marines whose lives were lost when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9646978
    VIRIN: 260424-F-TU873-1078
    Resolution: 2554x1706
    Size: 918.08 KB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw
    Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

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