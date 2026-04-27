Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

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Two base honor guardsmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing salute a wreath laid during a ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The ceremony honors the sacrifice of five Airmen and three Marines whose lives were lost when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)