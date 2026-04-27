Steadfast Line honors Operation Eagle Claw

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A base honor guard bugler assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing plays “Taps” during a ceremony for the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw is remembered as the event that led directly to the establishment of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)