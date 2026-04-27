FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo (right), outgoing senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, embraces his successor, Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs, during a dual ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. The event honored Alcedo’s 32-year career and marked the official transfer of senior enlisted responsibility to Gibbs. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9646677
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-RK942-1483
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
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