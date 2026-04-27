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    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader [Image 2 of 5]

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    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Erica Davis 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo (right), outgoing senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, embraces his successor, Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs, during a dual ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. The event honored Alcedo’s 32-year career and marked the official transfer of senior enlisted responsibility to Gibbs. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9646677
    VIRIN: 260423-A-RK942-1483
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader [Image 5 of 5], by Erica Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

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