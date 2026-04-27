Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

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FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, delivers his final remarks during his retirement ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. Alcedo reflected on his 32-year career, highlighting the resilience, mentorship, and family support that helped him overcome early obstacles as a young immigrant to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre)