Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

Photo By Erica Davis | FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Brig. Gen. John K. Curry, commanding general of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Erica Davis | FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Brig. Gen. John K. Curry, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, passes the unit colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs during a change of responsibility ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. Gibbs assumed the role of USACRC’s senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo, who retired after 32 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Inside the bright auditorium of the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, surrounded by aircraft that tell the story of generations of Soldiers, the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center hosted a dual ceremony to welcome an incoming leader and to celebrate a leader’s retirement, one whose story is woven into the fabric of the American dream.



Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs assumed responsibility as USACRC’s senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo during a change of responsibility ceremony Apr. 23.



Brig. Gen. John K. Curry, USACRC commanding general, presided over the ceremony, welcoming Gibbs to the organization, highlighting his experience and how it aligns with the USACRC mission.



“Sergeant Major Gibbs joins us with a wealth of experience, including his recent tenure as commandant of the NCO Academy, shaping and educating the next generation of our senior NCO leaders,” he said. “He is an excellent addition to the team, and I have no doubt he will build on the foundation Sergeant Major Alcedo has constructed and will continue to increase the CRC’s momentum and reach.”



Curry briefly spoke directly to Alcedo, thanking him for his time at the USACRC and emphasizing the significance of Alcedo’s service and the legacy he leaves behind. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for the USACRC — for cultivating a command climate built on support and trust, and for boosting morale every single day with your energy, your friendly greetings and your trademark pep talks,” Curry said.



The change of responsibility ceremony, steeped in Army tradition, symbolizes the passing of trust, authority, and stewardship. As the colors moved from Alcedo to Curry and then to Gibbs, those in attendance stood witness to the continuity of leadership that keeps the Army strong.



Immediately following the change of responsibility ceremony, retired Brig. Gen. Jonathan C. Byrom hosted Alcedo’s retirement ceremony — an emotional final chapter to a 32‑year career that began with uncertainly, laden with many obstacles, but grew into a lifetime of service to Soldiers and the nation.



Alcedo’s path was never easy. As a young man seeking opportunity and purpose, he immigrated to the United States and faced challenges that tested his resolve long before he ever wore the stripes of a noncommissioned officer.



“I failed the promotion board to sergeant three times because I was still learning English — especially Army English,” Alcedo recalled. “I failed Jumpmaster School twice for the same reason. You can imagine how I felt walking into every school after that.”



Yet each obstacle fueled his determination. He built his career step by step, guided by mentors who saw his potential and battle buddies who stood beside him through deployments, long nights, and the countless demands of Army life.



“That’s been the story of my entire career: leaders pushing me to be better, do better, and expect more from myself,” he said.



Many of those same battle buddies filled the seats of the museum auditorium, joined by the family members who had supported him through every triumph and hardship. Their presence reflected the truth Alcedo often shared with his Soldiers: no one succeeds alone. Byrom encouraged Alcedo, surrounded by his support system of family, friends, battle buddies, and USACRC family, to find a support system in this next chapter. “Find a community like we have here, and cling to it, and don’t let it get away from you.”



Alcedo’s family stood proudly in the audience, knowing how hard he worked to build a life and future for them, the results of his determination, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to giving them opportunities he once only dreamed of. Their pride was unmistakable. As Alcedo thanked each of them, his voice caught with emotion, and he paused before lightening the moment with a smile, blaming it on “allergies.”



Alcedo’s career was one for the record books, but more importantly, it was a testament to endurance. He embodied the belief that service is not defined by where you begin, but by the character and heart you bring to the journey.



“I often look back on the wins, the losses, the bumps, and the bruises. And honestly, there were more bumps and bruises than wins,” he said. “But it has been one hell of a ride, and I would do it 100 times over without hesitation.”



Alcedo’s journey — shaped by perseverance, humility, and an unwavering devotion to the force — reflects the kind of impact that endures long after the uniform is retired. And as he stepped away from the podium for the final time, his young grandson ran from the front row and straight into his arms. This raw, unscripted embrace perfectly captured the anchor of his 32-year career, honoring the families who stand and endure alongside every Soldier.