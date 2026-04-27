Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

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FORT RUCKER, Ala. – The official party for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC) change of responsibility ceremony stands at attention at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. The ceremony formally transferred the duties of senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo to Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre)