(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Erica Davis 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    FORT RUCKER, Ala. – The official party for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC) change of responsibility ceremony stands at attention at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, April 23. The ceremony formally transferred the duties of senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Jean Pierre Alcedo to Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Gibbs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Anna Lefevre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9646665
    VIRIN: 260423-A-RK942-3215
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader [Image 5 of 5], by Erica Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader
    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Where leadership and legacy meet: USACRC welcomes new command sergeant major, honors retiring leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery