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    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities [Image 9 of 9]

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    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC detachments at Marcus High School and Kingwood High School, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps take a group photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. The cadets visited Barksdale and gained firsthand exposure to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s vital role in national defense while also learning about career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9646673
    VIRIN: 260410-F-NW760-1540
    Resolution: 5558x3698
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities
    Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities

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