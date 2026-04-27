Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities

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Cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC detachments at Marcus High School and Kingwood High School, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps take a group photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. The cadets visited Barksdale and gained firsthand exposure to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s vital role in national defense while also learning about career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)