Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities

Photo By Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford | Cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC detachments at Marcus High School and Kingwood High School, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps take a group photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. The cadets visited Barksdale and gained firsthand exposure to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s vital role in national defense while also learning about career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford | Cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC detachments at Marcus High School and Kingwood...... read more read more

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Behind every mission is an upcoming generation waiting to take it on. Through local engagement in the 2nd Bomb Wing, future leaders are already stepping onto the flightline.

On April 10, the 2nd BW hosted a tour for more than 80 cadets, including Junior ROTC students from Marcus High School and Kingwood High School, and members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

The tour is part of the 2nd BW’s deliberate approach to community engagement, focusing on high-impact opportunities that provide meaningful exposure to Air Force missions while balancing the wing’s operational requirements.

The event began with a mission brief from Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Matias, 2nd BW command chief. The brief provided students with a deeper understanding of the critical role the 2nd BW plays in the Department of War’s “peace through strength” objectives.

“Opportunities like this are designed to show you what’s possible,” said Matias. “We are built on a foundation of motivated individuals who are ready to lead, grow and be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Following the brief, cadets participated in a career fair featuring units from across the 2nd BW. They observed a variety of career-specific skills, including proper weapon handling, Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures, and use of firefighting equipment. Cadets also visited with Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group, who demonstrated how to apply a tourniquet on a simulated wound, a vital lifesaving skill used in combat.

“It’s incredible to watch our Airmen share their stories and see that spark of interest in a cadet,” said Aaliyah Beverly, 2nd BW Public Affairs chief of community engagement. “It gives the students a glimpse of their own potential and reminds our team exactly why mentoring the next generation matters so much.”

The 2nd BW executes a focused community engagement program designed to deliver high-value experiences that support both public understanding and the development of the future force.

“We want you to take advantage of opportunities like this and continue to improve yourselves,” said Matias. “When you invest in your growth, you prepare yourself for whatever path you choose.”

The 2nd BW continues to strengthen its role not only in national defense, but also in shaping the future force by bridging the gap between interest and informed service, all while maintaining focus on its core mission of delivering safe, reliable and credible long-range strike.