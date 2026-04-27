Local cadets visit 2nd Bomb Wing, explore career opportunities

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A U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC cadet tries on a HGU-55/P lightweight flight helmet during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. During the tour, cadets from various JROTC detachments and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps asked questions and participated in hands-on activities where they learned about the 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)