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    Obangame Express 2026 Rule of Law [Image 4 of 6]

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    Obangame Express 2026 Rule of Law

    CAMEROON

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Novalee Manzella 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Sailors from across Africa participate in the Rule of Law portion of exercise Obangame Express 2026, held in Douala, Cameroon, Apr. 21, 2026. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Novalee Manzella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9644580
    VIRIN: 260421-N-YD731-1014
    Resolution: 5670x4050
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: CM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Obangame Express 2026 Rule of Law [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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