Exercise Obangame Express Returns to Cameroon for 15th Iteration

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Novalee Manzella | Sailors from across Africa participate in the Rule of Law portion of exercise Obangame Express 2026, held in Douala, Cameroon, Apr. 21, 2026. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Novalee Manzella) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Novalee Manzella | Sailors from across Africa participate in the Rule of Law portion of exercise Obangame...... read more read more

Obangame Express 2026 (OE 26), sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet, held an opening ceremony for the exercise April 23, 2026 in host nation Cameroon.

Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. This year's exercise is taking place from April 13 to May 1.

“Maritime security is not just a naval concern; it is a vital component of national and regional stability,” said Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski, U.S. Sixth Fleet Vice Commander. “With 90 percent of all global trade traveling by sea, safeguarding these waters is a shared strategic interest for all of us. When maritime trade sails freely, economic development and prosperity flourish.”

The first iteration of Obangame Express took place in Cameroon, and this year the exercise is back for the 15th iteration underscoring the continued commitment of maritime security in West Africa.

During the exercise, U.S. forces will work alongside 30 nations from Europe, Africa and South America to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in West Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and multinational Allies and partners. Obangame Express 2026 reinforces critical African maritime security institutions, such as the Yaoundé Architecture for Maritime Security, to deter illegal activities and protect maritime economies in the Gulf of Guinea.

OE provides an opportunity for participating navies to improve communications, both ship to shore and between maritime operation centers, through realistic training scenarios that build interoperability and enhance the maritime security environment.

“Our partnership to enhance Cameroon's maritime domain awareness capability includes significant programming for equipment, training, and education. But equipment and training alone are not enough. Maritime security requires effective partnerships,” said Chargé d’Affaires to Cameroon, John G. Robinson. “Obangame Express is fundamentally about strengthening those partnerships—partnerships between our navies and maritime forces, partnerships between regional neighbors, and partnerships that enhance our collective capacity to respond to maritime security challenges.”

Participating nations in OE26 include: Angola, Benin, Belgium, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo, Tunisia and the United States.Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.