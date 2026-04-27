Obangame Express 2026 Rule of Law

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Sailors participating in the Rule of Law portion of exercise Obangame Express 2026, held in Douala, Cameroon, Apr. 21, 2026. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Novalee Manzella)