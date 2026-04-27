38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Morgan Ryffe, an operations officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, collaborates with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) partner during Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. By training and certifying together through Table VIII evaluations, U.S. and Japanese forces continue to build a strong, integrated air and missile defense team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9644421
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-TR140-8984
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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