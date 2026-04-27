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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 3 of 4]

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Morgan Ryffe, an operations officer assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, collaborates with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) partner during Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. By training and certifying together through Table VIII evaluations, U.S. and Japanese forces continue to build a strong, integrated air and missile defense team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9644421
    VIRIN: 260224-A-TR140-8984
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

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    adafco
    IAMD
    Japan Air Self-Defence Force
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base

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