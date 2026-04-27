38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO) crews from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a photo outside the 5th Air Force Headquarters following the completion of their Table VIII certifications during Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. The ADAFCO crews worked alongside U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force partners to execute simulated air battles designed to strengthen joint and allied integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)