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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 2 of 4]

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO) crews from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a photo outside the 5th Air Force Headquarters following the completion of their Table VIII certifications during Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. The ADAFCO crews worked alongside U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force partners to execute simulated air battles designed to strengthen joint and allied integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 23:59
    Photo ID: 9644432
    VIRIN: 260224-A-TR140-2277
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

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    adafco
    IAMD
    Japan Air Self-Defense
    Japan
    Air Defense
    Yokota Air Base

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