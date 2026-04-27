38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Krista Kelyman, an operations officer from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, monitors simulated air battles alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) counterparts during Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. Crews executed these simulations to complete their Table VIII certifications, strengthening joint and allied integration across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9644429
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-TR140-9275
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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