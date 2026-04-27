YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Andrew Richnafsky, an operations officer from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tracks data during a simulated air battle for Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. The exercise enables crews to complete their Table VIII certifications while building the air and missile defense team that keeps the region secure. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9644424
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-TR140-2137
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.