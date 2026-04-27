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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 1 of 4]

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Andrew Richnafsky, an operations officer from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tracks data during a simulated air battle for Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. The exercise enables crews to complete their Table VIII certifications while building the air and missile defense team that keeps the region secure. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9644424
    VIRIN: 260224-A-TR140-2137
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    adafco
    IAMD
    Japan
    Air Defense
    Yokota Air Base

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