38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade ADAFCOs Participate in Resilient Shield 26

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YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Capt. Andrew Richnafsky, an operations officer from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tracks data during a simulated air battle for Resilient Shield 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 24, 2026. The exercise enables crews to complete their Table VIII certifications while building the air and missile defense team that keeps the region secure. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)