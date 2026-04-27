Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers

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A Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, or LMTV, of the 181st Engineer Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, drives through the road improvement site of West Hill Road during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers receive training on LMTVs before their qualification is annotated on their military driver’s license. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)