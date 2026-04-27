The 181st and 379th Engineer Horizontal Construction Companies, Massachusetts Army National Guard, deploys a variety of vehicles to accomplish specific, road construction tasks during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. This vibratory roller compacts gravel to create a uniform road surface. The task force seeks to match installation upgrade projects with hands-on training for military engineers across the U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9643426
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-BA489-1139
|Resolution:
|2400x1350
|Size:
|951.33 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.