Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers

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U.S. Army Spc. Valter Brito, 181st Engineering Horizontal Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, guides a grader into position for road improvement operations during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. The task force seeks to match installation upgrade projects with hands-on training for military engineers across the U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)