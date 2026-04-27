Sturdy wheels ensure the grader has traction for road improvement operations during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9643440
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-BA489-1143
|Resolution:
|2400x1350
|Size:
|957.9 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.