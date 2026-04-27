Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:44 Photo ID: 9643440 VIRIN: 260423-A-BA489-1143 Resolution: 2400x1350 Size: 957.9 KB Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

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This work, Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.