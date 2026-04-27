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    CAPT Samuel White kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive [Image 1 of 4]

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    CAPT Samuel White kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Emery Brake 

    Armed Services Blood Bank Center - Pacific Northwest

    CAPT Samuel White, Commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive as the first blood donor, but first, a team photo!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9643445
    VIRIN: 260406-O-AH381-8166
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 413.22 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Samuel White kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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