CAPT Samuel White, Commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive as the first blood donor, but first, a team photo!
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9643445
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-AH381-8166
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|413.22 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAPT Samuel White kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Pacific Pulse Blood Drive 2026
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