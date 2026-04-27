Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32 Photo ID: 9643445 VIRIN: 260406-O-AH381-8166 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 413.22 KB Location: HAWAII, US

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This work, CAPT Samuel White kicks off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.