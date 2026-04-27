Col. Jeremy Beaven and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno donate to save lives

Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32 Photo ID: 9643424 VIRIN: 260408-D-D0622-7540 Resolution: 1600x1067 Size: 543.96 KB Location: HAWAII, US

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