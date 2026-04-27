Col. Jeremy Beaven, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Commanding Officer and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Sergeant Major donate blood during the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive at Kaneohe Bay on April 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9643424
|VIRIN:
|260408-D-D0622-7540
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|543.96 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Jeremy Beaven and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno donate to save lives [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Pacific Pulse Blood Drive 2026
No keywords found.