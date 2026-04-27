Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32 Photo ID: 9643429 VIRIN: 260408-O-AH381-5397 Resolution: 4640x3093 Size: 2.41 MB Location: HAWAII, US

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This work, Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.