Lt. Col. Andrew Koch, Kaneohe Bay Headquarters Battalion Commanding Officer donates life saving blood during the Inaugural Pacific Pulse Blood Drive at Kaneohe Bay.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9643429
|VIRIN:
|260408-O-AH381-5397
|Resolution:
|4640x3093
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Pacific Pulse Blood Drive 2026
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