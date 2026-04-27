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    Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives [Image 3 of 4]

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    Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Emery Brake 

    Armed Services Blood Bank Center - Pacific Northwest

    Lt. Col. Andrew Koch, Kaneohe Bay Headquarters Battalion Commanding Officer donates life saving blood during the Inaugural Pacific Pulse Blood Drive at Kaneohe Bay.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9643429
    VIRIN: 260408-O-AH381-5397
    Resolution: 4640x3093
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Lt. Col. Andrew Koch donates blood to save lives
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