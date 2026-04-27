Date Taken: 04.07.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:32 Photo ID: 9643433 VIRIN: 260407-O-AH381-7102 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 3.62 MB Location: HAWAII, US

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This work, Kicking off the Pacific Pulse Blood Drive with JBPHH [Image 4 of 4], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.