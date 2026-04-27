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The 181st and 379th Engineer Horizontal Construction Companies, Massachusetts Army National Guard, deploy a variety of vehicles to accomplish specific, road construction tasks during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. This skid steer compact loader makes quick work of smoothing gravel before the grader comes through. The task force seeks to match installation upgrade projects with hands-on training for military engineers across the U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)