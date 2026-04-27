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    Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 [Image 8 of 12]

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    Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 181st and 379th Engineer Horizontal Construction Companies, Massachusetts Army National Guard, deploy a variety of vehicles to accomplish specific, road construction tasks during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. This skid steer compact loader makes quick work of smoothing gravel before the grader comes through. The task force seeks to match installation upgrade projects with hands-on training for military engineers across the U.S. Army National Guard Region 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9643431
    VIRIN: 260423-A-BA489-1140
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Vermont's Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers
    Vermont’s Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 Connects Infrastructure Upgrades to Training for Military Engineers

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    Massachusetts National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    #CentennialAlliance26

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