Ozzy, a K-9 assigned to Jonathan S. Cerdan, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detective, reach for a chew toy at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, N.C., April 7, 2026. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted its local law enforcement K-9 units to detect simulated explosive materials, enhancing public safety and improving explosive detection capabilties for its local partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:27
|Photo ID:
|9642640
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-IA063-1036
|Resolution:
|5618x3745
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.