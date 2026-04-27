145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units

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Ozzy, a K-9 assigned to Jonathan S. Cerdan, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detective, reach for a chew toy at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, N.C., April 7, 2026. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted its local law enforcement K-9 units to detect simulated explosive materials, enhancing public safety and improving explosive detection capabilties for its local partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)