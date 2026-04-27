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    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units [Image 3 of 5]

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    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon R. Huff, 145th Airlift Wing chief of staff, pets Repo, a K-9 assigned to the Gaston County Police Department, after completing a training scenario at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., April 7, 2026. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted its local law enforcement K-9 units to detect simulated explosive materials, enhancing public safety and improving explosive detection capabilties for its local partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9642637
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-IA063-1026
    Resolution: 5481x3654
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units
    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units
    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units
    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units
    145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units

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