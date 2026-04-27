U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon R. Huff, 145th Airlift Wing chief of staff, pets Repo, a K-9 assigned to the Gaston County Police Department, after completing a training scenario at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., April 7, 2026. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted its local law enforcement K-9 units to detect simulated explosive materials, enhancing public safety and improving explosive detection capabilties for its local partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:27
|Photo ID:
|9642637
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-IA063-1026
|Resolution:
|5481x3654
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.