145th Airlift Wing hosts training for local law enforcement K-9 units

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Deputy William D. Gulledge, Gaston County Police Department K-9 handler, search for simulated explosive materials with Repo during a training scenario at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., April 7, 2026. The 145th Airlift Wing hosted its local law enforcement K-9 units to detect simulated explosive materials, enhancing public safety and improving explosive detection capabilties for its local partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)