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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 3 of 3]

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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, stands in front of the Office of Counsel, marking the beginning of his first overseas assignment. He brings over 30 years of federal legal experience and continues to support the mission with his expertise and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9641594
    VIRIN: 260427-A-EH971-4211
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 3 of 3], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

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