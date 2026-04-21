Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, stands in front of the Office of Counsel, marking the beginning of his first overseas assignment. He brings over 30 years of federal legal experience and continues to support the mission with his expertise and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9641594
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-EH971-4211
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 3 of 3], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
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