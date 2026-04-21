A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

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Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, stands in front of the Office of Counsel, marking the beginning of his first overseas assignment. He brings over 30 years of federal legal experience and continues to support the mission with his expertise and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)