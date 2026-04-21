Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, poses for a photo in traditional Mexican folk dance attire. Estrada brings decades of legal expertise and a lifelong passion for dance to his role. (Photo courtesy of Larry Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9641596
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-EH971-6974
|Resolution:
|1578x1976
|Size:
|783.76 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
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