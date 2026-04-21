A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

Photo By YOHAN AN | Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, poses at his desk, expertly navigating the complexities of legal contracts and procurement. With over 30 years of legal expertise, Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his role at the Far East District. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

Photo By YOHAN AN | Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Larry Estrada brings with him more than three decades of federal service and a wealth of legal expertise as he steps into his role as deputy district counsel at the for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District. Estrada joined the Office of Counsel in January 2026. The position marks both a promotion and his first overseas assignment.

Before arriving at FED, Estrada spent 16 years as a senior labor counselor, building a distinguished career in labor and employment law. While he will now expand his expertise into contract and procurement law, he continues to draw upon his extensive litigation background – particularly his passion for factfinding.

“It’s not about arguing,” Estrada said. “It’s about understanding the full picture to determine the right course of action.”

His path to becoming an attorney began unexpectedly during his time with the U.S. Forest Service in the early 1980s which sparked a desire to better understand and enforce laws. That decision led him to law school and ultimately to a 27-year legal career spanning both private and federal sectors.

Throughout his career, Estrada has handled complex and meaningful cases, including representing peace officers and firefighters in sensitive investigations early in his legal journey. More recently, his work has focused on the management side of federal employment law.

His connection to FED developed over several years through litigation support and temporary duty assignments at Camp Humphreys, where he built strong relationships with the Office of Counsel team.

Outside the courtroom, Estrada has also spent more than 40 years as a professional dancer. He has performed and taught traditional Mexican folk dance across the United States and internationally, including in Mexico and Europe. Dance, he said, has always been his greatest passion, and he hopes to share that passion by offering classes at Camp Humphreys.

As he settles into life in Korea, Estrada said he is enjoying the country’s culture, landscapes and cuisine. Looking ahead, he is eager to continue learning, contributing to the mission and growing alongside his colleagues.

For those considering a legal career, his advice is straightforward.

“Think it through carefully,” Estrada said. “The legal profession isn’t what you see on television – it takes dedication, persistence, and a real commitment to the work.”