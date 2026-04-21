Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, poses at his desk, expertly navigating the complexities of legal contracts and procurement. With over 30 years of legal expertise, Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his role at the Far East District. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9641593
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-EH971-2358
|Resolution:
|5936x4480
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 3 of 3], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
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