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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 2 of 3]

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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, poses at his desk, expertly navigating the complexities of legal contracts and procurement. With over 30 years of legal expertise, Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his role at the Far East District. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9641593
    VIRIN: 260427-A-EH971-2358
    Resolution: 5936x4480
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel [Image 3 of 3], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel
    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

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    A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

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    Far East District
    office of counsel
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