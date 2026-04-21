A Career of Advocacy and Experience: Larry Estrada Joins Far East District as Deputy District Counsel

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Larry Estrada, deputy district counsel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, poses at his desk, expertly navigating the complexities of legal contracts and procurement. With over 30 years of legal expertise, Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his role at the Far East District. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)