M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, engage targets on the M4 qualificaiton range at Camp Fuji, Japan on April 22, 2026. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific.