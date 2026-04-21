An M4 rests on a sandbag at Camp Fuji, Japan during the M4 qualificaiton range on April 22, 2026. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9641585
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-TR140-3722
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.