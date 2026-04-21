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Staff Sgt. Juan Gonzalez provides a range brief to Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade before they begin M4 qualification at Camp Fuji, Japan, on April 22, 2026. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)