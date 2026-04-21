Staff Sgt. Juan Gonzalez provides a range brief to Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade before they begin M4 qualification at Camp Fuji, Japan, on April 22, 2026. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9641580
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-TR140-4176
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.