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    M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7]

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    M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Donisha Turner, operations officer from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, engages targets on the M4 qualificaiton range at Camp Fuji, Japan on April 22, 2026. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9641587
    VIRIN: 260421-A-TR140-5740
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, M4 Qualification at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
    Camp Fuji
    Live-fire range
    INDOPACOM
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    M4

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