Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stace Bechtel, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, tows an F-16C Fighting Falcon in preparation for the Peru Airshow at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026. Dedicated crew chiefs maintain primary responsibility for a specific aircraft, overseeing its condition and ensuring it remains fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)