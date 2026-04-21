U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stace Bechtel, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, tows an F-16C Fighting Falcon in preparation for the Peru Airshow at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026. Dedicated crew chiefs maintain primary responsibility for a specific aircraft, overseeing its condition and ensuring it remains fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9641537
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-CC148-4662
|Resolution:
|7039x5028
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.