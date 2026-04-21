Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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Bernie Navarro, the U.S. ambassador to Peru, meets with members of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026, ahead of the Peru Airshow. The U.S. Air Force is in Peru to showcase premier American airpower and strengthen partnerships through dynamic aerial demonstrations, highlighting U.S. Air Force readiness and reinforcing the partnership between the United States and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)