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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 3 of 8]

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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

    LIMA, PERU

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Bernie Navarro, the U.S. ambassador to Peru, meets with members of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026, ahead of the Peru Airshow. The U.S. Air Force is in Peru to showcase premier American airpower and strengthen partnerships through dynamic aerial demonstrations, highlighting U.S. Air Force readiness and reinforcing the partnership between the United States and Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9641533
    VIRIN: 260425-F-CC148-4094
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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