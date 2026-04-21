Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, right, and Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team public affairs specialist, display the Peruvian flag during the Peru Airshow at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026. The display recognizes the partnership between the United States and Peru and highlights U.S. Air Force participation in the international event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)