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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 1 of 8]

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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

    LIMA, PERU

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, right, and Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team public affairs specialist, display the Peruvian flag during the Peru Airshow at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026. The display recognizes the partnership between the United States and Peru and highlights U.S. Air Force participation in the international event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9641530
    VIRIN: 260425-F-CC148-3478
    Resolution: 7586x5419
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations
    Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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    Air Forces Southern
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    F-16 Viper Demo
    Peru
    Airshow
    Peru Airshow 2026

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